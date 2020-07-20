Sport / Cricket

Cricket T20 World Cup pushed back a year

20 July 2020
Manchester — The men’s T20 World Cup, which was due to take place in Australia from October 2020, has been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the International Cricket Council  (ICC) announced on Monday.

Officials said they now hoped to stage the tournament from October to November 2021. There will also be a T20 World Cup in 2022, with the 2023 50-over World Cup in India pushed back until October-November of that year.

“We have undertaken a comprehensive and complex contingency planning exercise, and through this process our number one priority has been to protect the health and safety of everyone involved in the sport,” said ICC CEO Manu Sawhney.

“The decision to postpone the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup was taken after careful consideration of all of the options available to us and gives us the best possible opportunity of delivering two safe and successful T20 World Cups for fans around the world.”

