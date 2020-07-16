The Black Lives Matter movement in SA cricket is gaining serious momentum after Proteas all-format batsman Rassie van der Dussen declared his support for the movement.

In response to a question from veteran journalist Max du Preez on Twitter on where he stands on Black Lives Matter‚ Van Der Dussen, 31, said he was supported the movement but refused to be labelled.

He tweeted: “Max‚ I support BLM; I am against all murders‚ physical‚ character and cultural murder. I support equal opportunities for everyone. Just because I support BLM doesn’t mean I support violence or Marxism‚ I refuse to be labelled by people.”

One of the more junior members in the Proteas setup despite his age and vast domestic experience‚ he is the first white player in the Proteas setup to speak up for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Van der Dussen‚ who quickly became an integral all-format player for the national team‚ has not completed more than two years in the national team‚ but is arguably one of their most important batsmen.

The BLM movement has posed serious questions on Cricket SA’s past and present transformation issues‚ even though the sports body stated its support for the movement.

Last week‚ Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi said a conversation needed to be had about the BLM movement‚ a statement that attracted fierce criticism from four former Proteas players: Rudi Steyn‚ Pat Symcox‚ Brian McMillan and Boeta Dippenaar.

Thirty-one former international and provincial players and the five franchise coaches came out in support of the movement, and said they stood by the 24-year-old Ngidi.