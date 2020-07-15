Sport / Cricket

Cricket SA accused of ‘concocting’ Thabang Moroe suspension report

Insider says that contrary to the board’s claim, a committee chair unilaterally wrote the document

15 July 2020 - 16:45 Tiisetso Malepa
Turbulence at the top: Cricket SA is still finding its feet after management changes. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
Embattled Cricket SA has been rocked by fresh allegations that the organisation allegedly “concocted” a report that led to the suspension of CEO Thabang Moroe in December 2019.

In suspending the CEO, the Cricket SA board said in a statement on December 6 2019 that the decision to place Moroe on precautionary suspension “follows from the reports received by the social and ethics committee and the audit and risk committee of the board related to possible failure of controls in the organisation”.

But a source with knowledge of Cricket SA’s handling of the suspension of the CEO said only board meetings, and not committee meetings, were held during that chaotic week in December.

The highly placed source said social and ethics committee chair Prof Steve Cornelius unilaterally wrote a report and submitted it to the Cricket SA board for ratification. In the report, dated December 2 2019, Cornelius recommended the suspension of Moroe and the institution of an audit and forensic investigation into management practices at Cricket SA.

Moroe was suspended four days later on December 6 2019 on allegations of misconduct. He was replaced by Jacques Faul a day later.

Nowhere in the report does Cornelius level any allegations of misconduct against the CEO.

It has been established that the audit and risk committee did not meet and that Cricket SA used Cornelius’s report as a basis for Moroe’s suspension.

“There was no social and ethics committee meeting whatsoever. If you ask Cricket SA to give you a committee meeting notice‚ the minutes of the meeting‚ the attendance and even the recording — because every board and committee meeting must be recorded — I don’t think they will be able to furnish you with that because it did not happen‚” said the insider.

“Basically that report [that recommended the suspension of the CEO] was concocted.”

Cricket SA was sent a list of specific questions for a right of reply but it had not responded at the time of publishing this story.

