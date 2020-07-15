Sport / Cricket

Amla pledges support for Ngidi

15 July 2020 - 15:51 Tiisetso Malepa
Hashim Amla leaves the pitch at the end of the Cricket World Cup Sri Lanka v SA match on June 28 2019. Picture: Reuters/Lee Smith
Hashim Amla leaves the pitch at the end of the Cricket World Cup Sri Lanka v SA match on June 28 2019. Picture: Reuters/Lee Smith

Former captain Hashim Amla has become the latest former Proteas player to publicly come out in support of Lungi Ngidi in the wake of the fast bowler’s position on the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

Amla‚ who earned legendary status with his 9‚282 runs in 124 Test matches at an average of 46.64 with a career best unbeaten score of 311 for SA‚ joined a group of former Proteas‚ domestic players and coaches who on Tuesday came together in support of the 24-year-old Ngidi.

The group of 31 former players and five coaches included Herschelle Gibbs‚ Makhaya Ntini‚ JP Duminy‚ Ashwell Prince‚ Vernon Philander‚ Paul Adams as well as current Proteas bowling coach Charl Langeveldt‚ among others.

“I stand with all those who are oppressed. And I stand with @lungingidi again‚” the 37-year-old Durban born Amla said in a statement he posted on his Instagram on Wednesday.

Amla posted the statement with a picture of himself and Ngidi during the fast bowler’s Test debut against India in Centurion in January 2018.

Responding to a journalist’s question during a media briefing last week‚ Ngidi said the Proteas will have to “discuss” the team’s stance on the BLM campaign ahead of Saturday’s 3TeamCricket tournament in Centurion.

However‚ the men’s ODI and Twenty20 cricketer of the year’s words were seemingly twisted. Ngidi was thrust into a racially-charged social media storm fuelled by former white players Boeta Dippenaar‚ Rudi Steyn‚ Pat Symcox and Brian McMillan.

Amla said the BLM global movement has relevance for everyone.

“Many of us‚ including myself‚ have borne the brunt of these delusions and have crazy stories to tell, which is why it makes it even more admirable to see exceptional youngsters like @lungingidi doing his bit to represent us all.

“Thank you brother and all those who stand up for just causes in their own way — publicly and privately. I speak for myself and those who share this belief that the end product of being racist is only self-destruction and social change.”

Ngidi will play for the first time in over three months when live cricket makes its return in Centurion. He is in the Takealot Eagles team that will be captained by AB de Villiers. Also in the team are Aiden Markram‚ Rassie van der Dussen‚ Kyle Verreynne‚ Andile Phehlukwayo‚ Bjorn Fortuin‚ Junior Dala. It is coached by Geoffrey Toyana.

The Kagiso Rabada-captained OUTsurance Kingfishers and the Quinton de Kock-led Mr D Food Kites will slog it out with the Eagles in the inaugural tournament that will see three teams of eight each play in a single match for the Solidarity Cup.

Former players and coaches rally behind Ngidi

The 31-strong group says the paceman’s Black Lives Matter stance is a chance for Cricket SA to take a stand against racism
Sport
23 hours ago

Uncomfortable truths on the horizon for Cricket SA

In a country where black lives haven’t mattered much, those lives will matter regardless of what the likes of Dippenaar or Symcox think.
Sport
1 day ago

Former fast bowler Ethy Mbhalati adds to allegations of racism

Mbhalati says he faced institutionalised racism for most of his 14 years at Northerns Cricket Union
Sport
21 hours ago

Cheers and sledges for Lungi Ngidi’s Black Lives Matter comments

The bowler’s remarks draw criticism and support from past and current Proteas cricketers
Sport
5 days ago

Most read

1.
Uncomfortable truths on the horizon for Cricket SA
Sport / Cricket
2.
Former fast bowler Ethy Mbhalati adds to ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Safa looks to first week of August for restarting ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Real Madrid move closer to title after digging ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Cheers and sledges for Lungi Ngidi’s Black Lives ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

England shouldn’t rely only on pace, says former fast bowler

Sport / Cricket

NEIL MANTHORP: Black voices matter

Opinion / Columnists

Sachin Tendulkar slams flaws in umpire referral system

Sport / Cricket

Windies praised for exciting victory

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.