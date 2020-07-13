Sport / Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar slams flaws in umpire referral system

When the decision goes to the third umpire, let the technology take over, says cricketing great

13 July 2020 - 19:02 Agency Staff
Sachin Tendulkar. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/Duif du Toit
Sachin Tendulkar. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/Duif du Toit

New Delhi — Batting great Sachin Tendulkar has renewed demands for cricket rules to give greater weight to TV playbacks over umpires in making leg-before-wicket (lbw) decisions.

Tendulkar, a long-standing critic of the decision review system (DRS), returned to the fray after multiple lbw calls in the West Indies’ victory over England in the first Test.

If a ball-tracking playback shows that less than 50% of a ball would hit the stumps, then the umpire has the discretion to reject an lbw appeal. If an umpire rules a batsman not out and the fielding side calls for a review, 50% of the ball must be hitting the stumps for the third umpire to overturn the on-field call.

Tendulkar feels this is unfair and wants the International Cricket Council (ICC) to rethink the system.

“One thing I don’t agree with, with the ICC, is the DRS they’ve been using for quite some time,” Tendulkar said in an online conversation with West Indies legend Brian Lara.

The former India captain said the playback should trump the umpire no matter how much of the ball would hit the wickets.

“The only reason they [the batsman or bowler] have gone upstairs is because they are unhappy with the on-field decision,” said Tendulkar. “So when the decision goes to the third umpire, let the technology take over; just like in tennis — it’s either in or out, there’s nothing in between.”

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh backed Tendulkar’s position, saying on Twitter it was “1,000% correct”.

India was the last Test nation to embrace DRS, in 2016. It was rumoured that Tendulkar had led opposition to the technology until his retirement in 2013.

AFP

West Indies beat England to take series lead

Triumph for Jason Holder as Jermaine Blackwood steers the visitors to victory with his 95 runs
Sport
1 day ago

Proteas tour to West Indies possibly off the table, says Boucher

With many tours by teams being planned and lots of complications involved, international cricket deals are up in the air
Sport
1 day ago

Cheers and sledges for Lungi Ngidi’s Black Lives Matter comments

The bowler’s remarks draw criticism and support from past and current Proteas cricketers
Sport
4 days ago

Langer all for Australia tour of England

Australian coach backs September tour and urges participation of players in IPL
Sport
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Cheers and sledges for Lungi Ngidi’s Black Lives ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
West Indies beat England to take series lead
Sport / Cricket
3.
NZ owes Australia nothing, says former All Blacks ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Safa gets tough with the PSL: No football until ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Champion jockey Lyle Hewitson switches mounts for ...
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.