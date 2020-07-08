As the most senior black African professional coach in the Cricket SA set-up‚ the Black Lives Matter movement counts for reappointed Proteas women’s coach Hilton Moreeng.

It would not have made sense for Cricket SA’s director of cricket Graeme Smith not to re-hire him‚ especially with the turnover of the women’s national team and the success they have enjoyed at international level.

In two of their past three International Cricket Council engagements‚ they were semi-finalists in the 2017 World Cup in England and in the 2020 T20 World Cup in Australia. They have also booked their place for the 2021 World Cup in New Zealand.

While Moreeng‚ who has been rewarded with a three-year contract‚ has always had a talented team at his disposal‚ he has personally overlooked the development of the women’s team and its transformation from makeweights to genuine title contenders.

Moreeng‚ while not as emotive as Michael Holding and Ebony Rainsford-Brent were on Sky Sports in the build-up to the first Test between the West Indies and England in Southampton‚ understood the significance of the Black Lives Matter movement and what it means for his team.

The coach‚ who played first-class cricket for Free State‚ has a majority black coaching staff that consists of manager Sedibu Mohlaba‚ strength and conditioning coach Zane Webster‚ team doctor Tshegofatso Gaetsewe and Molebatsi Theletsane

“I didn’t even know that I’m the most senior black African coach in the system. It’s not something I look at when I work. When you get an opportunity‚ you try to make the most of it. There are young coaches that we share experiences with‚ but it’s about making sure of making the best of the opportunities.

“Where I am now‚ it’s also about helping young coaches to aspire to their goals and to be where you are. It’s not an easy journey and it requires dedication‚” Moreeng said

“The team is currently training individually. Once we get together as a team‚ that’s something we’ll sit down and discuss. It’s something that we take seriously‚ especially here in SA.”

Smith said they have been aware of what has been taking place with the Black Lives Matter movement‚ but whether they will be able to do something for the movement in next week’s 3TeamCricket Solidarity Cup fixture in Centurion remains to be seen.

“We are aware of what’s going on around the world. Lungi Ngidi answered it very well this week when he said we’re all in our own little pockets‚” he said. “It’s very important that we come together when we’re together and figure out what we can do in the Black Lives Matter movement and we can be effective in doing that. There certainly has to be something done‚” Smith said.

“It’s important to have full investment and buy-in. The discussion and how we handle it is important. We have the 3TeamCricket tournament that’s approaching and we’re doing a lot for charity.

“That’ll be our first occasion with the Black Lives Matter movement. We’re discussing various ways of handling it‚ but the kit has gone to print already‚ so we need to figure out how we’re going to be effective about it.”