‘Proper’ cricket still some time away, says Quinton de Kock

Proteas limited-overs captain Quinton de Kock does not see the team playing proper cricket until at least August but will play the “three-game thing” in Centurion in two weeks’ time.

The “three-game thing” De Kock was referring to is a tournament called 3TeamCricket and will take place on July 18 on former president Nelson Mandela’s birthday.

Cricket SA recently launched the uniquely structured competition, which consists of three teams of eight players each. It will be played at De Kock’s stamping ground at SuperSport Park, where he plays for the Titans.

De Kock said playing professional cricket will be challenging with the new regulations in place to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infections.

“I must be honest‚ I think cricket is going to be tough [after coronavirus]. Professional games are going to be hard to be played‚” said De Kock.

“If we can play a game or two‚ it would be great. But if I have to be realistic I don’t foresee cricket being played in a while, at least a month‚” De Kock said.

“Obviously we got the three-game thing so we will play that. But after that‚ at least with international cricket‚ I don’t know what’s going to happen there.”

The Proteas came off their worst season in a long time after a disastrous World Cup in England‚ a dreadful tour of India and a forgettable home summer against England‚ in which Faf du Plessis resigned as captain and De Kock was named as his successor.

The team was not helped by the off-the-field reputation-damaging governance blunders committed by the administrators. Cricket SA board members resigned en masse‚ the CEO was suspended for alleged misconduct, and sponsors shunned the organisation.

But the 27-year-old Johannesburg-born De Kock said the team has weathered the storm and will be seeking redemption when the coronavirus-ravaged cricket season resumes.

“Initially it was difficult. There were a lot of changes, especially after the World Cup. There were a lot of changes and it is always difficult‚ but we found a way. It was difficult at stages but we got through it‚ which is the important thing.”