Sport / Cricket

Aussies drop the Dukes ball for their spinners

First-class competition the Sheffield Shield will use Kookaburra balls exclusively

02 July 2020 - 15:02 Ian Ransom
Picture: 123RF/RICHARD THOMAS
Picture: 123RF/RICHARD THOMAS

Melbourne — Australia has dropped the British-made Dukes ball from its 2020/2021 Sheffield Shield season and will use the Kookaburra to encourage more spin bowling on home pitches, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Thursday.

The Dukes were introduced to the Sheffield Shield in 2016/2017 to help prepare Australia’s batsmen for the ball used on English pitches in the lead-up to the 2019 Ashes.

Tim Paine’s Australia retained the urn on English soil in 2019 for the first time since 2001 with a 2-2 draw in the five-Test series.

CA’s head of cricket operations Peter Roach said it was the right time to revert to exclusive use of the Kookaburra for the first-class competition.

“The introduction of the Dukes ball has been a worthwhile exercise, particularly in the lead-up to overseas Ashes series where the Dukes is used so well by our English opponents,” Roach said.

“We have noted that spin bowlers in the Sheffield Shield have been playing less of a role in recent seasons, most notably in games when the Dukes ball is in use.

“We need spinners bowling in first-class cricket and we need our batters facing spin. We hope that the change to one ball will have a positive benefit here.”

Dilip Jajodia, the owner of Dukes ball manufacturer British Cricket Balls, said the firm understood CA’s decision.

“We are buoyed by the potential for the Dukes to return in future seasons,” he said. The decision follows complaints from Australian cricketers that spin bowling is being driven out of the domestic game, in large part because of unreceptive, drop-in pitches at most venues.

Top-ranked Test side Australia, facing second-ranked India in the home summer, are also hoping to be more successful playing away in the subcontinent, where pitches are more conducive to spin.

Reuters

Pakistan undercooked, but have planned carefully for England series

Coach Misbah-ul-Haq pins his hopes on young bowlers and the return of veteran Sohail Khan
Sport
1 day ago

Proteas high-performance squad to start training

Players to train in small monitored groups, with Covid-19 compliance managers ensuring all elements of the protocol are implemented
Sport
2 days ago

Younis Khan sees fast bowler Jofra Archer as the main threat to his side

Pakistan have departed for their three-Test tour of England
Sport
3 days ago

Speedster Lutho Sipamla looks forward to steaming in at the Bullring

The former Warriors speed merchant will be able to hone his craft at the home of top-class cricket in Johannesburg
Sport
1 week ago

Warner warns against sledging Kohli: ‘Don’t poke the bear’

Australia’s David Warner says sledging the Indian skipper just fuels his attack
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Western Province a step closer to Newlands ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Doping ban puts an end to Chiliboy’s rugby career
Sport / Rugby
3.
UK football club Wigan Athletic enters ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Gavin Lerena’s birthday plans go up in smoke
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Fernandes and Pogba click to keep Solskjaer ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Aussie’s Steve Smith says Virat Kohli is a ‘terrific guy’

Sport / Cricket

Temba Bavuma’s passage from Langa to the Wanderers

Sport / Cricket

The passion of Temba Bavuma, a scion of Langa

Sport / Cricket

Clive Eksteen fights back, takes Cricket SA to CCMA

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.