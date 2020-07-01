Sport / Cricket

3TeamCricket set for Mandela’s birthday

01 July 2020 - 16:32 Khanyiso Tshwaku
Picture: 123RF/WAVEBREAK MEDIA LTD
Picture: 123RF/WAVEBREAK MEDIA LTD

The 3TeamCricket tournament will take place on July 18, the date of former president Nelson Mandela’s birthday.

The novelty tournament that consists of three teams of eight players each was supposed to take place on June 27.

However‚ that was red-flagged by sports‚ arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa‚ who had said in a parliamentary sports portfolio committee meeting that Cricket SA’s application had not been approved.

Under level 3 lockdown regulations‚ cricket is deemed to be a non-contact sport and was granted a return to training and play.

Cricket received government approval to go back to training on June 26 and Cricket SA has already assembled a 44-man squad that started training on Monday.

The three teams will compete for the Solidarity Cup and the game will take place at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Cricket SA acting CEO Jacques Faul said they are happy to be back in play and have enough time to prepare.

“It is still nearly three weeks away‚ so it also gives our players more time to prepare properly and to minimise the chance of injuries‚” Faul said.

NEIL MANTHORP: Test-playing nations scramble to salvage what revenue they can

The cricket world — except India — has been in trouble for a long time and now they could go over the edge of the cliff
Opinion
2 days ago

Proteas high-performance squad to start training

Players to train in small monitored groups, with Covid-19 compliance managers ensuring all elements of the protocol are implemented
Sport
1 day ago

Pakistan undercooked, but have planned carefully for England series

Coach Misbah-ul-Haq pins his hopes on young bowlers and the return of veteran Sohail Khan
Sport
1 day ago

Speedster Lutho Sipamla looks forward to steaming in at the Bullring

The former Warriors speed merchant will be able to hone his craft at the home of top-class cricket in Johannesburg
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Fernandes and Pogba click to keep Solskjaer ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Salah wants to stay at Liverpool ‘for a long time’
Sport / Soccer
3.
Chiliboy doping verdict imminent
Sport / Rugby
4.
Dustin Johnson’s stellar win helps put golf back ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Boris Becker and Nick Kyrgios trade insults over ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

AB de Villiers included in new CSA competition, but Proteas talks ongoing

Sport / Cricket

NEIL MANTHORP: Beneath all the rancour, Cricket SA is acting with integrity

Opinion / Columnists

Proteas high-performance squad to start training

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.