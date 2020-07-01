The 3TeamCricket tournament will take place on July 18, the date of former president Nelson Mandela’s birthday.

The novelty tournament that consists of three teams of eight players each was supposed to take place on June 27.

However‚ that was red-flagged by sports‚ arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa‚ who had said in a parliamentary sports portfolio committee meeting that Cricket SA’s application had not been approved.

Under level 3 lockdown regulations‚ cricket is deemed to be a non-contact sport and was granted a return to training and play.

Cricket received government approval to go back to training on June 26 and Cricket SA has already assembled a 44-man squad that started training on Monday.

The three teams will compete for the Solidarity Cup and the game will take place at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Cricket SA acting CEO Jacques Faul said they are happy to be back in play and have enough time to prepare.

“It is still nearly three weeks away‚ so it also gives our players more time to prepare properly and to minimise the chance of injuries‚” Faul said.