While Cricket SA (CSA) is still grappling with suspended CEO Thabang Moroe’s outstanding disciplinary proceedings‚ two of its senior employees have appealed against the findings of their hearings.

COO Naasei Appiah and sponsor and sales head Clive Eksteen were suspended in 2019 for non-payment of an agreed contract fee of R2.4m that CSA owed the SA Cricketers’ Association (Saca).

The two senior officials, with then-acting director of cricket Corrie van Zyl, were blamed for CSA’s non-payment of commercial rights fees for the 2018 Mzansi Super League (MSL). Their actions at the time were considered to be a dereliction of duty and they were suspended.

Saca lodged a dispute with the CSA over the unpaid fees.

Van Zyl was found guilty of bringing the company into disrepute and given a final warning, but has since returned to the CSA. Appiah and Eksteen did not return and were found guilty for their part.

While Eksteen said he could not comment until the appeal was finalised‚ Appiah’s legal representative, Thapelo Kharametsane, said they were nearly at the end of the appeal process.

“We’re waiting for the senior counsel to get back to us with a final verdict. We could get it this week or next week‚ but the appeal process is nearly done‚” Kharametsane said.

CSA spokesperson Thami Mthembu said the cases have not been concluded and Cricket SA “doesn’t comment on ongoing cases”.