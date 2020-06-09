Reeza Hendricks admits his career has been an emotional rollercoaster‚ one littered with highs and lows and disappointment after bursting into the consciousness of world cricket with a brisk century on his ODI debut.

The Kimberley-born cricketer cantered to the fastest century by a debutant against Sri Lanka in Kandy in August 2018 to become only the third South African‚ and the 14th in history‚ to achieve that milestone.

But that Sunday afternoon at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium remains the only time Hendricks raised his bat to the heavens to salute a century in a Proteas shirt. His sizzling 102 off 88 balls propelled the Proteas to victory to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match ODI series.

The 30-year-old Lions opener has since all but disappeared under the shadows of established international teammates in former captains Faf du Plessis‚ AB de Villiers‚ Hashim Amla and JP Duminy before their retirements.

He then found himself competing with Quinton de Kock‚ Aiden Markram‚ Temba Bavuma and even Rassie van der Dussen in the Proteas batting top order.

Hendricks has had to watch as newcomers Janneman Malan‚ Kyle Verreynne and Hendrick Klaasen came in and pushed him further down the pecking order.

“Yeah, sport is full of ups and downs. One day you are the hero and the next you are not‚ so I think it is important to stay on a good level and stay on that level whether you are doing well or you are failing‚” said the stylish right-hander.

Hendricks made his international debut in SA’s seven-wicket Twenty20 win against Australia in Adelaide in November 2014 and it appeared that three-ball duck cost him dearly as he had to wait four years for another chance‚ which came against Sri Lanka and one he grabbed.

He said he has managed to find a way to cope from the ecstasy of his fine international arrival to the agony of watching from the sidelines‚ including his harrowing omission from the horrendous Cricket World Cup in England in 2019.

“Do not over-celebrate your successes and equally do not be too hard on yourself‚ and don’t get too down when you are not performing and not doing too well. So maintaining a good level for me is very important,” he said.

While the former Griqualand West player still cannot come to terms with what he calls a “handful of opportunities” in the Proteas set-up‚ he is determined to continue to work hard and fulfil his potential‚ which includes cracking the SA Test side.

“My greatest career ambition is to fulfil my talent to the best of my ability and try to consistently play at the highest level in all three formats and whatever achievements and trophies come with that is just an added bonus.”

The past season was no different‚ another rollercoaster campaign which saw him play just five matches during the tours of England and Australia during the home summer.

Hendricks said he had a stellar domestic season and was left dumbfounded as to how he fell so far down the pecking order against England and Australia.

“It has been an emotional rollercoaster of a season. Obviously being at home now we had some time to reflect and look back on the season. From a team point of view I felt we knew that there were two good teams coming over [England and Australia].

“We were going to really have to play well to beat them‚ which we did in stages. We were not consistent and therefore the results have shown‚” said Hendricks‚ reflecting on the Proteas’ worst ever season.

Hendricks feels his domestic form has not been fairly rewarded.

“I felt I did fairly well on the domestic scene where I have contributed in all the formats‚ four-day cricket‚ one-day cricket and the MSL and the Twenty20 format.

“I was happy with my performances there but again very disappointed in the international and Proteas set-up. I mean I only got a handful of opportunities.”

Hendricks will be comforted by the fact he is one of 18 elite cricketers in the country that have a national contract with the governing body Cricket SA.