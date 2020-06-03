Sport / Cricket

Three Windies players turn down England tour

Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo and all-rounder Keemo Paul opt out of 25-man party for England Test

03 June 2020 - 16:34 Rohith Nair
West Indies' Darren Bravo in action. Picture: ISHARA KODIKARA / AFP
West Indies' Darren Bravo in action. Picture: ISHARA KODIKARA / AFP

West Indies named a 14-man squad for July's  proposed three-Test series in England, with three players refusing to travel due to Covid-19.

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) board said on Wednesday that batsmen Darren Bravo and Shimron Hetmyer and all-rounder Keemo Paul declined to travel to England for the tour due to start on July 8 behind closed gates, subject to government approval.

CWI also named 11 reserve players who will travel and quarantine with the squad to ensure replacements are readily available in case of injuries.

“The touring party, who will all be tested for Covid-19 this week, are scheduled to fly to England on private charters on June 8,” CWI said in a statement.

“Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul all declined the invitation to travel to England for the tour and CWI fully respects their decision to choose to do so. As previously stated, CWI will not hold this decision against these players when considering future selection.”

The touring squad is set to live and train at biosecure venues during the tour and are scheduled to arrive on June 9 in Manchester, where they will be based for three weeks before travelling to Southampton for the first Test at the Ageas Bowl.

The second and third Tests are to be staged back in Manchester at Old Trafford from July 16 and July 24 respectively.

West Indies squad: Jason Holder (capt), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich (wicketkeeper), Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach. Reserves: Sunil Ambris, Joshua da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Keon Harding, Kyle Mayers, Preston McSween, Marquino Mindley, Shane Moseley, Anderson Phillip, Oshane Thomas, Jomel Warrican.

Reuters

NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket SA eyes England’s preparations for post-Covid series

SA cricket will need to replicate England's operation if there is any chance of India arriving and playing in August
Opinion
1 day ago

English cricket gets ready to go after government’s green light

International cricket to return on July 8 after West Indies agree to tour UK
Sport
3 days ago

Recharged Rabada ready for new goals

Pace bowler says he was a bit rusty before the coronavirus-enforced lockdown
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

1.
This day in history ... Roberto Carlos shows the ...
Sport
2.
Australia touts a Rugby Championship ‘hub’
Sport / Rugby
3.
Being left out of World Cup squad still hurts, ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
How Hansie Cronjé lost his way
Sport / Cricket
5.
Pole vaulter Yelena Isinbayeva soared above all, ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Smith ‘in best shape’ but has not picked up bat in months

Sport / Cricket

Cricketers will not be forced to return to training

Sport / Cricket

Madiseng backs Smith’s call for Ganguly to lead the ICC

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.