Sport / Cricket

Madiseng backs Smith’s call for Ganguly to lead the ICC

Former Central Gauteng Lions president throws his weight behind former Proteas skipper’s proposal

28 May 2020 - 15:38 Khanyiso Tshwaku
Former captain Sourav Ganguly was unanimously elected on October 23 2019 as president of India's cricket board. Picture: PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP
Former captain Sourav Ganguly was unanimously elected on October 23 2019 as president of India's cricket board. Picture: PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP

Former Central Gauteng Lions (GCL) president Jack Madiseng has thrown his weight behind Graeme Smith’s call for Sourav Ganguly to become the next International Cricket Council (ICC) chair.

Ganguly‚ the former India captain‚ is the Board of Control for Cricket in India president. The incumbent ICC chair is Shashank Manohar from India, who has served two terms since 2015. He is eligible to stand for another term but has chosen not to do so. The ICC said they are still discussing replacing Manohar.

Cricket SA president Chris Nenzani said last week the decision to nominate a candidate lies with the board. Smith‚ who is also a former national team captain‚ is Cricket SA’s director of cricket.

Madiseng‚ who spoke at the CGL awards held virtually on online platforms‚ has been replaced by Anne Vilas.

“I also noted the comments from Mr Graeme Smith in support of India’s Sourav Ganguly as the ICC chair. I would like to echo Graeme’s words and throw my support for Mr Ganguly. He is a great ambassador for the game‚” Madiseng said

“He has demonstrated fantastic leadership and not forgetting his obsession with the commercialising of the sport that we desperately need due to this pandemic. That will impact the international distribution of funds to the various ICC affiliates.”

Madiseng‚ who was recently replaced on the Cricket SA board by Limpopo’s John Mogodi after resigning in 2019 in the midst of the organisation’s administrative upheaval‚ said Cricket SA does not have a leader who can replace Manohar in the position of chair in the event of a nomination.

But Madiseng said Cricket SA has a good crop of presidents who have come through who could have a lot to give to the organisation.

“At present  I don’t think we have a leader in this country that is ready for the ICC presidential role. I’m sure we’ll have someone ready in the future‚” Madiseng said.

“When I look at the current leadership talent that we have at Northerns‚ KwaZulu-Natal and Western Province presidents and our own in Anne Vilas‚ they are all capable of leading in the Cricket SA presidency role and eventually the ICC role.”

T20 World Cup in Australia ‘still on course’

Event is on schedule for 2020, says International Cricket Council
Sport
1 day ago

Jacques Faul to stay on at Cricket SA

Veteran administrator will continue in his post as acting CEO until the board decides otherwise
Sport
1 day ago

Some tough talking needed in SA dressing room, says Dean Elgar

The truth has to be faced after the Proteas’ worst season in almost three decades
Sport
2 days ago

Indian government, not cricketing body, to the decide fate of IPL

Tournament will proceed only if there is no risk to public health, sports minister Kiren Rijiju says
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

1.
Patrice Motsepe explains why he bought a stake in ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Battling golf clubs’ existence hinges on nod to ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Gold Circle has plan to turn racing’s fortunes ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Golf estate residents largely play within ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Bayern’s Mueller turns on charm in English as ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

There’s a chance the Proteas could host India in a T20 series in August

Sport / Cricket

Players say shortened IPL will boost Indian economy

Sport / Cricket

At long last, India ready to take day-night Test plunge

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.