Jacques Faul to stay on at Cricket SA

Jacques Faul is expected to continue in his role as Cricket SA’s acting CEO beyond the expiry of his six-month contract in June.

Faul assumed the leadership responsibilities at the organisation in December after the Cricket SA board of directors suspended CEO Thabang Moroe on full pay on allegations of misconduct.

Faul joined Cricket SA after a chaotic period in December during which the organisation suspended Moroe‚ had three board members resign and lost key sponsor Standard Bank.

Asked to comment on the future of Faul‚ Cricket SA told Business Day that the veteran administrator will continue until the board decides otherwise.

“Dr Faul has a mandate to oversee the rollout of the turnaround plan for Cricket SA and he continues to diligently carry out this mandate. He will do so until the board expresses itself on the status of this task and its related deliverables.”

Cricket SA would not be drawn to comment on details of the disciplinary hearing of the suspended Moroe. He has been on suspension for almost six months.

“With respect to the suspension of personnel by Cricket SA‚ due to the nature of the disciplinary process involving the suspended CEO‚ we are not in any position to comment further on this specific matter.”

The Proteas are scheduled to tour the West Indies in July and August and Cricket SA said there are no new updates on whether the national team will travel to the Caribbean given the risks associated with the coronavirus.