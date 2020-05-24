Sport / Cricket

cricket

Indian government, not cricketing body, to the decide fate of IPL

Tournament will proceed only if there is no risk to public health, sports minister Kiren Rijiju says

24 May 2020 - 21:03 Sudipto Ganguly
India's Ravichandran Ashwin in action. Picture: REUTERS/DINUKA LIYANAWATTE
India's Ravichandran Ashwin in action. Picture: REUTERS/DINUKA LIYANAWATTE

Mumbai — India’s sports minister said on Sunday that any decision to allow the Indian Premier League (IPL) to go ahead in 2020 will be taken by the government, not the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI),  and would be based on how well the country has contained the novel coronavirus.

Sports minister Kiren Rijiju said the IPL will go ahead only if there is no risk to public health.

“In India the government has to take a call and it will be depending on the situation of the pandemic, how we progress as a nation,” Rijiju told the India Today television channel. “We can’t put health of the nation at risk just because we want sporting events to be held. Our focus is fighting Covid-19.”

The BCCI, the world’s richest cricket body, had said it will consider staging the lucrative IPL in October and November if the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Australia during those months, does not go ahead.

The IPL is worth almost $530m to the BCCI and attracts the best international and Indian cricketers. It was scheduled to start at the end of March but was indefinitely postponed because of the pandemic.

India had reported 132,755 infections from the new coronavirus, with 3,899 deaths by Sunday afternoon.

Reuters

Caribbean welcomes ‘new age’ of cricket

No fans are allowed at the Vincy T10 Premier League tournament near Kingstown
Sport
3 hours ago

Cricket SA fills three of four vacant board positions

Newly appointed independent directors will get a chance to be re-elected at Cricket SA’s AGM in September
Sport
5 days ago

NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket prepares to return to the crease

The world’s top nations are tossing aside their differences as they realise they need each other
Opinion
6 days ago

No rush return for Indian cricketers

Green light for sports facilities to open but cricket bosses take it slowly and carefully
Sport
6 days ago

