Newly appointed independent directors will get a chance to be re-elected at Cricket SA’s AGM in September

19 May 2020 - 17:16 Khanyiso Tshwaku
Cricket SA president Chris Nenzani. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ASHLEY VLOTMAN

Cricket SA has finally replaced independent board members who resigned in 2019 in the wake of the mismanagement issues that plagued the organisation.

Vuyokazi Memani-Sedile‚ Dheven Dharmalingam and Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw have replaced Mohammad Iqbal Khan‚ Dawn Mokhobo and Shirley Zinn.

The latter trio resigned at various stages in 2019 during Cricket SA’s managerial turmoil that ultimately led to the suspension of CEO Thabang Moroe.

According to his LinkedIn profile‚ Dharmalingam is a chartered accountant who is a nonexecutive director and chair of the audit committee for HBZ Bank SA. He comes in as a direct replacement for Khan‚ also a chartered accountant.

Memani-Sedile comes in with vast finance and accounting experience. She serves as an independent director in various entities‚ while Kula-Ameyaw  serves on various boards.

The appointment of these independent directors means Cricket SA has only one unfilled board vacancy. That is the one vacated by former Central Gauteng Lions president Jack Madiseng‚ who stepped down from his provincial position and resigned from the Cricket SA board in 2019.

Steve Cornelius and Marius Schoeman were the remaining independent board members in the wake of the resignation of the other three in 2019.

One of the five will be elected as the lead independent director‚ a position that has not been filled permanently since Norman Arendse stepped down from the post in 2018.

Cricket SA said they should have the position filled by June and the newly appointed independents would have the opportunity to be re-elected at Cricket SA’s annual general meeting in September.

Cricket SA’s president Chris Nenzani said they were pleased to have filled the positions.

 

