Exciting left-arm seamer Beuran Hendricks has credited his marriage for his recent upward career trajectory that saw him announce his international arrival with the Proteas.

The 29-year-old Johannesburg-based Capetonian was on the periphery of national selection for the past few seasons but never quite cracked it.

His 11 wickets in the SA A side’s sweeping win over India A in Pretoria in 2013 caught the attention of the cricket world and he was seen as one of SA’s brightest young bowling prospects.

Hendricks’s career in Cape Town stagnated somewhat at Western Province, though injuries played a part.

But a switch to Johannesburg when he joined the Lions in May 2017‚ his subsequent marriage and the birth of his first child gave Hendricks new impetus and saw him earn his one-day international (ODI) and T20 debuts for SA in 2019.

“It [marriage] has changed my life in a positive way and I feel it has really calmed me down and made me think about my future. I can say it [marriage] put me in a right direction‚” said the Bellville Cricket Club product.

Hendricks married Lisa three years ago and they have a son, Joshua.

“Before the marriage I was sort of everywhere and I was falling down the wrong line.

“I felt that I made a lot of positive decisions [after the marriage] that benefited me and got me to where I am now in my game and personal life, and I feel I am headed in the right direction‚” said Hendricks.

He arrived on the international stage with a maiden five-wicket haul in the second innings of the fourth and final Test against England at his home ground, the Wanderers, in Johannesburg in January.

Hendricks took his first Test wicket when he dismissed Dominic Sibley in the 36th over‚ albeit being a tad on the expensive side after conceding 111 runs in 23 overs.

But he followed that up by ripping through the England middle order in the second innings for his maiden five-for‚ conceding 64 runs in just 15.3 overs.

He said though his Test debut was “pretty special”, he got a rude awakening during the match.

“It [Test debut] was just a lot of learning. At that level you are not allowed to drop your intensity at all.”

He said he now understood the level of Test cricket and in future “that is the level I will be at”.