Cricketers owe it to dejected fans to play, says Kevin Pietersen

Mumbai — The resumption of sport will lift morale for people around the world during the Covid-19 crisis, and cricketers owe it to fans to play behind closed doors if that hastens the process, former England captain Kevin Pietersen told Reuters.

The spread of the novel coronavirus has brought sport across the world to a standstill over the past two months, and Pietersen thinks every effort should be made to resume professional cricket as soon as it is safe to do so.

“Fans, the public, need a morale boost. Their morale at the moment is so negative, so down in the dumps,” the 39-year-old said in an interview.

“Sport is so uplifting and so positive for so many people. New sport will have to be played behind closed doors until we find a vaccination for the coronavirus. Sportsmen have got to deal with it.”

With golfer Rory McIlroy preparing to play a charity event on May 17 and English soccer’s Premier League plotting a return for mid-June, Pietersen finds it unfathomable that any top athlete would not want to be plying their trade as soon as possible.

“Some sportsmen are in the prime of their life. Why would they not want to be playing?” he added. “So what if the crowds are not there? The crowds may not be there in person but the broadcasting numbers will be massive.”

Looking more broadly at a possible silver lining to the crisis, Pietersen said it was an opportunity for his sport to have a serious look at solutions to problems shared by the entire cricketing world.

“The nice thing, if you can have a look at something that’s nice about this coronavirus, is it’s affecting absolutely everybody,” Pietersen said.