Gauteng cricket boss Jack Madiseng‚ once tipped for the Cricket SA presidency‚ will step down from his role as Central Gauteng Lions president at Saturday’s annual general meeting in Johannesburg.

CEO Jono Leaf-Wright wrote to the clubs last week informing them that Madiseng would not be standing for re-election.

Madiseng declined to comment when contacted on Wednesday and referred media queries to communications manager Wanele Mngomezulu.

“I am in the process of drafting a formal media statement regarding the end of the current board’s tenure‚ expect it on Thursday‚” Mngomezulu said.

Madiseng‚ described as a powerful figure in cricket circles and who was eyeing the Cricket SA presidency‚ replaced Thabang Moroe as Central Gauteng Lions president in 2016 and joined the Cricket SA board as a non-independent director in February 2019. But he quit his Cricket SA board membership in protest 10 months later as the governing body unravelled with three resignations before him.

Madiseng berated Cricket SA president Chris Nenzani and his deputy Beresford Williams for “ poor leadership” over governance howlers in late 2019 under the now suspended Moroe.

As Central Gauteng Lions chairperson Madiseng called for the removal of the Cricket SA board in his December resignation from the governing body and enjoyed public support from the KwaZulu-Natal and Western Province provincial unions.

Under Madiseng’s leadership‚ the Lions franchise has been consistently competitive, regularly winning on the domestic circuit while also delivering the goods on the sponsorship and governance fronts.

His intention to step aside from all forms of cricket at the Central Gauteng Lions was this week preceded by two board members resigning.

Ntsongo Sibiya and Koketso Muller quit as a matter of principle on Monday after the Central Gauteng Lions clubs defied two reports from two retired judges and a directive from Cricket SA.

Sibiya and Muller were on the nominees list for the Central Gauteng Lions presidency at Saturday’s elections but their exit disqualifies them for any board position. There are seven vacancies on the seven-member board for non-independent directors and the election is expected to be closely contested.

There were 18 nominees for the non-independent directors but the Madiseng‚ Sibiya and Muller resignations cut the number to 15. Of the seven non-independent board members‚ Anne Villas‚ Ebrahim Lambat and Mike Sacher are running for re-election.

The name of the last non-independent director, Brian van Rooyen, does not appear on the nomination list sent out to clubs.

Other nominees for board election are Mohammed Moosajee‚ David Selepe‚ Earl Glennistor‚ Sikender Wadvalla‚ Mark Patterson‚ TK Chettier‚ Koketso Nthimbane‚ Ashraf Stemmet‚ Dean Laing‚ Yasin Manack‚ Lunga Kapiso and Batlhalefeng Lesele.

Patterson‚ Manack and Lesele served as independent directors but now their names appear on the nomination list.