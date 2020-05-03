England’s Jason Roy knows about playing without fans

London — England’s Jason Roy is ready to play in empty stadiums if the post-coronavirus situation demands it, says the opener who got a taste of it in his last outing.

Roy played a Pakistan Super League match on March 7 that took place behind closed doors in Lahore just before the pandemic halted international sports across the globe.

“There was no atmosphere, simple as that,” the Durban-born batsman, a key figure in England’s World Cup winning squad in 2019, told British media.

“It was very strange. As a batsman when the bowler’s running in you learn to block out the crowd, but as soon as the ball is done you can hear them going absolutely berserk.

“In Lahore there was just dead silence. You could hear your mate calling ones and twos, so you don’t just have to work off each other’s body language. It was hard to get up for it. But it was something we knew we had to deal with.”