Aussie cricketers are in for painful pay cuts amid mass layoffs

Sydney — Former Australia captain Mark Taylor and wicketkeeping great Adam Gilchrist say pay cuts are inevitable for the country’s cricketers as the sport gears up to deal with the expected financial crisis posed by the coronavirus.

Cricket Australia (CA), the governing body of the sport, has announced plans to lay off almost 80% of its staff, putting them on 20% pay until June 30.

Media reported on Saturday that CA CEO Kevin Roberts told staff a financial crisis is coming and the organisation would not have been able to pay its bills at the end of August without layoffs.

Gilchrist, who retired in 2008 after a glittering career spanning almost 12 years, said the players are next.

“Without being aware of any numbers and the financial side of it, I wouldn’t be surprised if we go back a decade or two to the level of payment that players get. Even maybe further for a while,” Gilchrist told ABC Grandstand on Sunday. “It’s going to get stripped back, right back. Support staff numbers have to get dragged back.

“The revenue is going to go down significantly, 50% they are banking on at the moment and that’s an optimistic position, I believe. The players will take a whack.”

The spread of the coronavirus has forced countries to close their borders and impose lockdowns. It has halted professional cricket, leaving most boards bracing for significant revenue falls.

This year’s lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL), which offers big pay cheques for the players, has also been postponed indefinitely.