Oz’s Allan Border can’t imagine T20 World Cup without fans

Sydney — Former Australia captain Allan Border said on Tuesday he cannot even imagine the prospect of hosting the 2020 T20 World Cup in empty stadiums due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The health crisis, which has prompted travel restrictions and quarantine periods in countries around the world, has clouded the outlook for the format’s flagship tournament, which is scheduled to begin in Geelong on October 18.

The idea of playing in empty stadiums to give cricket-starved fans live action on television has found some backing, but the 64-year-old Border is not a fan of the concept, especially for a World Cup.

“I just can’t imagine playing at empty stadiums ... it defies belief,” he told Fox Sports News. “Having teams, support staff and everyone else associated with the game wandering around the country, playing games of cricket, but you can’t let people into the grounds. I just can’t see it happening.

“It’s either you play it and everyone just gets on with the job and we’re past this pandemic. Or it just has to be cancelled and you try to fit it in somewhere else,” said Border, who led Australia to their first 50-overs World Cup victory in 1987.

The virus has so far infected about 6,400 Australians and led to 61 deaths.

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell expressed similar sentiments at the weekend. “It’s going to be hard for us to justify having a World Cup when we can’t get people into the grounds,” Maxwell told ABC Grandstand. “So I can’t see it happening in the near future.”

The governing International Cricket Council and local organisers are working on contingency plans but expect the tournament to go ahead as planned.

Meanehile, Australia spinner Nathan Lyon says Tim Paine has been “absolutely incredible” since taking over as Test captain during turbulent times and expects the wicketkeeper to continue in the role for the foreseeable future. Paine was handed the job in 2018 after then captain Steve Smith was banned for 12 months for his part in a ball-tampering scandal in SA.

Australia lost a first home series to India but retained the Ashes in 2019 under Paine, who has said he would back Smith’s return to the job after he served a further one-year ban from leadership roles. However, Lyon says Paine is growing into the role.

“Tim Paine has been absolutely incredible for the Australian cricket team,” he told reporters in a video conference on Tuesday. “The way he’s gone out and led this team, it’s been unbelievable ... I truly believe that he’s growing every day, he seems to be getting better as captain.”

The spinner said Paine took on the mantle in the most challenging of circumstances. “If you looked around that changeroom at that time, I think Tim Paine really got up in my eyes, really stood up and could take that challenge on,” he added. “He took the captaincy on in the hardest time in Australian cricket and he’s done an amazing job.”

With Australia postponing their tour of Bangladesh in June due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Lyon is looking forward to India’s return later in 2020, even if the matches have to be played behind closed doors.

“I’m excited about the prospect of India coming out to Australia, it’s up there with the biggest series alongside the Ashes,” he said. “Playing in front of crowds or no crowds is out of our control, we’ve got to follow the advice of all the amazing medical people around the world.”

