Indian cricketers trolled for supporting Pakistani virus fund

Media backlash follows their calls to support victims of pandemic in rival country

01 April 2020 - 14:50 Agency Staff
Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh have unleashed a social media storm by backing former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi’s foundation in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The two countries are bitter rivals and the move touched a raw nerve in India.

Afridi’s appeal for donations to help people affected by the deadly virus in Pakistan has had overwhelming support from leading cricketers.

In a video message, Harbhajan urged people to contribute, and called on other cricketers in the two countries to make similar appeals.

“These are testing times. It’s time to look out for each other,” Yuvraj tweeted  in a call for funds.

While Afridi thanked the two, Indian Twitter users reacted with fury at the support for a rival player who has been a vocal critic of India’s handling of the Kashmir dispute.

One tweeted: “Do you have any sense?” Another tweeted he had “lost respect” for Harbhajan Singh. “Sorry guys you lost it.”

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral cricket series since 2012/2013 and have seen a new peak in tensions over Kashmir, which has been at the centre of two wars between the neighbours since 1947.

Kashmir has been divided between the two since their independence seven decades ago. India often accuses Pakistan of organising “terrorism” on its side of the border.

World Cup-winning batsman Yuvraj, who made a return from cancer before finally retiring in 2019, has also raised money to fight coronavirus through his YouWeCan foundation.

