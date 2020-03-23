Sport / Cricket

Faf du Plessis named among contracted players by CSA

23 March 2020 - 16:33 Nick Said
Faf Du Plessis. Picture: AFP
Faf Du Plessis. Picture: AFP

Former national cricket team captain Faf du Plessis has been offered a new 12-month contract by Cricket SA, suggesting he will extend his international career beyond October’s Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

Du Plessis had said he would review his international future after the tournament. But having been named as one of 16 recipients of a national contract for the 2020-21 season, he now looks set to be available for the next SA summer, which includes home Tests against Sri Lanka and Australia.

Du Plessis has handed the captaincy in all three formats to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

Cricket SA have held back on handing out a final contract as an incentive to those who have not made the cut.

“We have decided to keep the 17th men’s contract open for the moment and players can qualify for it through performance,” Cricket SA acting CEO Jacques Faul said on Monday.

Seamer Beuran Hendricks, who featured in the Test series against England earlier in 2020, is the only new recipient.

Contracted players: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortjé, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

Reuters

