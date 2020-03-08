Sport / Cricket

Aussie openers set platform for World Cup glory

08 March 2020 - 19:04 Ian Ransom
Alyssa Healy of Australia speaks to the media after winning the ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup final match between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, March 8 2020. Picture: MIKE OWEN/Getty Images
Alyssa Healy of Australia speaks to the media after winning the ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup final match between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, March 8 2020. Picture: MIKE OWEN/Getty Images

Melbourne — Opening batters Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney scored glittering half-centuries as a ruthless Australia crushed India by 85 runs to win a record-extending fifth Women’s Twenty20 World Cup in front of a heaving Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Player-of-the-match Healy blasted a 39-ball 75 and pillaged five sixes from India’s hapless bowlers, while Mooney, named player of the tournament, finished with an unbeaten 78 from 54 balls, driving the defending champions to an imposing total of 184/4.

Having dropped both the Australian openers when they were on single figures in a dismal fielding display, a shell-shocked India later crumbled under the floodlights to be out for 99 after 19.1 overs.

Fast bowler Megan Schutt took four wickets and sealed the win when tail-ender Poonam Yadav slogged high and into the safe hands of Ash Gardner.

The catch sent home fans in the crowd of 86,174, a record for a women’s sporting event in Australia, into a frenzy on International Women’s Day.

Blighted by injuries, Australia had to grind through a slew of do-or-die matches to reach the decider after losing their tournament opener to India.

Yet sheared of talismanic all-rounder Ellyse Perry and front-line fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck, Meg Lanning’s side produced their best performance of the tournament in the match that counted.

“I’m just really proud of the group and staff. We’ve had everything thrown at us through this tournament,” skipper Lanning said at the trophy ceremony. “There were definitely some tough times there but we stuck together as a group.

“It’s been massive, 86,000 people at the MCG — I never thought I’d see that.”

For India, who lost the one-day World Cup final to England at Lord’s three years ago, their wait for a maiden global trophy in women’s cricket will go on.

They will rue a nervous start at the MCG, when opening bowler Deepti Sharma sent down three full tosses and was plundered for 14 runs in the first over.

The 16-year-old opener Shafali Verma’s dream tournament ended in huge disappointment, when she dropped Healy at cover on nine runs and was later caught behind for two by the wicketkeeper-batsman. Inconsolable, the schoolgirl from Haryana wept off-field as she was comforted by teammates.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad put down a caught-and-bowled chance that would have dismissed Mooney for eight. The Australian openers went on to produce a 115-run stand that set the platform for victory.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was caught cheaply for four slogging all-rounder Jess Jonassen as India slumped to 30/4 on the way to a harrowing defeat.

“Today was unfortunate for us,” said Kaur. “I still have a lot of faith in my team. We just need to keep trusting ourselves.” 

Reuters

Australia elude the rain to break Proteas’ hearts

Wolvaardt takes SA close to revised target, after India profit from washed-out semi against England
Sport
3 days ago

Proteas’ progress to T20 World Cup semis boosted

Results in other matches seem to have made SA’s task slightly easier as they prepare to face Thailand
Sport
1 week ago

NEIL MANTHORP: The women’s game in cricket is now close to the tipping point

It is different to the men's game, so any comparisons are trite and irrelevant
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Former Bafana hero Sibusiso Zuma bemoans lack of ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
I want my Olympic gold‚ Le Clos says after dope ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Keagan Dolly close to returning for Montpellier ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Mokwena lends a hand at Chippa United
Sport / Soccer
5.
Comrades winner Edward Mothibi to pay off his ...
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.