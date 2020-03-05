Sport / Cricket

Australia elude the rain to break Proteas’ hearts

Wolvaardt takes SA close to revised target, after India profit from washed-out semi against England

05 March 2020 - 15:16 Nick Mulvenney
Australian players celebrate winning the ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup semi final match between Australia and South Africa at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia, on March 5 2020. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CAMERON SPENCER
Australian players celebrate winning the ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup semi final match between Australia and South Africa at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia, on March 5 2020. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CAMERON SPENCER

Sydney — Australia dodged the Sydney rain to beat SA by five runs on Thursday and set up a Women’s Twenty20 World Cup final against India who earlier progressed to the final for the first time without a ball being bowled. 

Wet weather washed out the first of the back-to-back semifinals at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), leaving frustrated England to head home because they finished second in Group B while India topped Group A.

There was no reserve day scheduled under tournament rules signed off by the boards of all competing nations, hosts and reigning champions, and so Australia, who finished second in Group A, looked set to suffer the same fate as the rain pelted down.

But an evening lull in the downpour and the SCG’s extraordinarily efficient drainage allowed a window to complete their innings, and captain Meg Lanning led the way with a battling 49 as they mustered a total of 134/5.

The rain started to fall again during the final over and an extended break between innings left the Proteas chasing a revised victory target of 98 runs from 13 overs under the Duckworth Lewis method.

Group B winners SA would have progressed had they been unable to complete 10 overs, but the rain mostly stayed away and Australia’s bowlers restricted them to 92/5 despite a blistering 41 from Laura Wolvaardt.

“It was very stressful, the waiting game during the day and at the ground,” said Lanning. “The ground staff did an amazing job and we were lucky enough to come out the winners.”

After flirting with a public relations disaster, the organisers now have the two teams in the final that will give them the best chance of realising their target of a crowd of more than 90,000 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

England captain Heather Knight earlier admitted that a loss to SA in their tournament opener had ultimately cost them a place in the final, with their semifinal against India abandoned in midafternoon. “We’re just gutted we didn’t have the chance to fight for a place in that final. There’s not a lot we can do,” she told reporters.

“You’d hope now that there’s going to be a rule change going forward and no team will experience going out of a World Cup because of rain.”

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, whose team stunned four-time champions Australia in the tournament opener, said she had been aware of the possibility that their position in the group would prove crucial.

“We knew from day one that we would have to win all our matches because something like this could happen, so that’s how we approached it,” she said. “It was very unfortunate that we were unable to get a game today, but those are the rules for everyone.” 

Reuters

Proteas primed for Aussie World Cup semifinal showdown

SA have never beaten champions, but captain Dane van Niekerk says everything is slowly coming together
Sport
1 day ago

Wash-out would send Proteas into World Cup final

Australia would be knocked out by Group B winners if their semifinal clash is not completed
Sport
1 day ago

Wolvaardt steers Proteas into World Cup semis

The batter’s half-century helps SA claim victory over Pakistan
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

1.
Malan clinches South Africa series win over ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
I want my Olympic gold‚ Le Clos says after dope ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Boks seek to raise the bar
Sport / Rugby
4.
Wash-out would send Proteas into World Cup final
Sport / Cricket
5.
Sharks ready for Jaguares onslaught
Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.