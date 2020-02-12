Donald Trump set to attract record crowd to India cricket ground

Officials expect more than 100,000 people to pack into the world’s biggest cricket stadium later in February when it is opened during US President Donald Trump's visit to India.

Workers in Ahmadabad are rushing to finish the 110,000-capacity Sardar Patel Stadium, which will overtake the 100,000-seater Melbourne Cricket Ground as the world’s biggest cricket venue.

Trump is due for a two-day visit to India on February 24. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to host him in his home state of Gujarat.

The spectacle has been dubbed “Kem Chho Trump”, or “How Are You Trump”, officials said.

In 2019 Trump was guest of honour at Houston’s NRG Stadium in Texas at a rally for the Indian prime minister called “Hello Modi”, attended by 50,000 people from the subcontinent’s vast diaspora.

Modi has a long tradition of hosting world leaders in his home state, which is one of the wealthiest in the country of 1.3-billion people.

China’s President Xi Jinping went there in 2014, followed by Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon.

AFP