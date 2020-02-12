Sport / Cricket

Donald Trump set to attract record crowd to India cricket ground

Sardar Patel Stadium will overtake Melbourne Cricket Ground as the world’s biggest venue for the sport

12 February 2020 - 16:14 Agency Staff
Donald Trump. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/AFP/JOE RAEDLE
Donald Trump. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/AFP/JOE RAEDLE

Officials expect more than 100,000 people to pack into the world’s biggest cricket stadium later in February when it is opened during US President Donald Trump's visit to India.

Workers in Ahmadabad are rushing to finish the 110,000-capacity Sardar Patel Stadium, which will overtake the 100,000-seater Melbourne Cricket Ground as the world’s biggest cricket venue.

Trump is due for a two-day visit to India on February 24. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to host him in his home state of Gujarat.

The spectacle has been dubbed “Kem Chho Trump”, or “How Are You Trump”,  officials said.

In 2019 Trump was guest of honour at Houston’s NRG Stadium in Texas at a rally for the Indian prime minister called “Hello Modi”, attended by 50,000 people from the subcontinent’s vast diaspora.

Modi has a long tradition of hosting world leaders in his home state, which is one of the wealthiest in the country of 1.3-billion people.

China’s President Xi Jinping went there in 2014, followed by Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon.

AFP

Boris Johnson takes a leaf out of Donald Trump’s media-bashing book

British prime minister follows a pattern set by populist leaders in sidelining the mainstream media
World
1 day ago

Trump turns on EU as German exports to US hit record high

Eurozone looks set to join US president's hit list after his claimed trade victories over China, Korea, Japan, Mexico and Canada
World
2 hours ago

Trump’s trade benefits trim will hit SA’s exporters hardest

The move could see SA losing billions of rand in export revenue and lead to job losses
Economy
13 hours ago

Trump defends firing key impeachment witnesses Vindman

Trump also recalls his ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, just hours after Lt Col Alexander Vindman was fired
World
2 days ago

SA is set to lose preferential access to US markets

The US has narrowed its list of countries it considers to be developing nations, including SA, to prevent them getting special trade preferences
National
1 day ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Duterte ends military agreement with US in defiance of Trump

World

Trump’s trade benefits trim will hit SA’s exporters hardest

Economy

AU leaders reject Trump’s Middle East peace plan

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.