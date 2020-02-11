Sport / Cricket

Warner scoops top award after surviving ball-tampering ban

11 February 2020 - 16:57 Nick Mulvenney
Australia's David Warner. Picture: REUTERS / ANDREW BOYERS
Australia's David Warner. Picture: REUTERS / ANDREW BOYERS

Sydney — David Warner completed his rehabilitation after serving a ball-tampering ban when he was named his country’s top cricketer for the third time at the Australian Cricket Awards despite a poor showing in the 2019 Ashes series.

The left-handed opening batsman pipped former captain Steve Smith, who also served a one-year ban for his part in the ball-tampering scandal, by one vote at the ceremony in Melbourne on Monday night.

Warner scored 647 runs at an average of 71.88 at the 50-overs World Cup and 786 at 131 in five Tests over the domestic summer but admitted thinking that his 95 runs in 10 innings in the Ashes series would rule him out of a third medal.

“I had an absolutely horrendous Ashes. I didn’t really think I was a chance,” said the 33-year-old, who also won the prize in 2016 and 2017.

“I’m just extremely grateful to be accepted back by Cricket Australia and my peers and also be accepted by the fans.

“I had mixed emotions of how I was going to be received back here at home … but standing here today I’m just really proud to have that opportunity again.”

A little under two years ago, Warner’s career was in tatters when he returned from SA to issue a tearful apology for his part in the Newlands ball-tampering affair and said he was resigned to never playing for Australia again.

Australia’s struggles while he and Smith were serving their bans, however, meant the duo were rushed back into the side for the 2019 World Cup and the Ashes series that followed.

Former Test vice-captain and Twenty20 skipper Warner is still banned from holding a leadership position in the international set-up but will be with the squad when Australia return to SA for a one-day series in February.

“I don’t need to hide away from the fact that it’s not going to be nice,” Warner told Fox Sports TV on Tuesday when asked about the reception he was likely to receive from fans in SA.

“We always prepare to cop some banter here and there. But we’ll just go out there and score as many runs as we can for the team. We’ll put a smile on our face, walk across the line and represent our country.”

Reuters

