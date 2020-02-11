Sport / Cricket

Latham, De Grandhomme lead Kiwis to series sweep of India

Openers Guptill and Nicholls give Kiwis perfect start with 106-run stand

11 February 2020 - 17:25 Greg Stutchbury
Kane Williamson, left, and Tom Latham celebrate with the series trophy after New Zealand beat India at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Picture: AFP/MICHAEL BRADLEY
Kane Williamson, left, and Tom Latham celebrate with the series trophy after New Zealand beat India at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Picture: AFP/MICHAEL BRADLEY

Wellington — Tom Latham and Colin de Grandhomme ensured New Zealand did not waste a solid foundation from their top order to beat India by five wickets in the third one-day international at Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui on Tuesday and seal a 3-0 series sweep.

Latham scored a composed 32 not out while de Grandhomme’s aggressive 21-ball half century took New Zealand to 300/5 in 47.1 overs after KL Rahul’s fourth ODI hundred had guided India to 296/7.

New Zealand had wrapped up the three-match series after a four-wicket win in Hamilton and 22-run victory in Auckland, making some amends for India’s 5-0 sweep of the Twenty20 series.

Martin Guptill (66) and Henry Nicholls gave  New Zealand a perfect platform with a 106-run opening stand to put their side on course for an easy victory. Yuzvendra Chahal, however, produced a sumptuous leg-break that pitched on leg and turned to hit the off stump to dismiss Guptill when it looked as if he was set to score his 17th ODI century.

Chahal also dismissed captain Kane Williamson for 22 and India dragged themselves back into the match when they dismissed Ross Taylor (12) and Nicholls (80) within the space of six balls and reduced the hosts to 189/4 in the 33rd over.

Latham and De Grandhomme (58 not out), however, complemented each other perfectly to put on 80 runs in 46 deliveries and take New Zealand to a comfortable win in the end.

Earlier, Rahul continued his superb run of form in white ball cricket in New Zealand. Rahul scored 112 from 113 balls and combined with Shreyas Iyer (62) in a 100-run partnership and then added 107 with Manish Pandey, who scored 42, to give India a competitive total.

The first match of the two-Test series starts at Wellington’s Basin Reserve on February 21.

Reuters

