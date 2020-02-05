Sport / Cricket

Ross Taylor ton guides New Zealand to comfortable win over India

Batsman chalked up his 21st century with an unbeaten 109 as the hosts chased down imposing 347/4

05 February 2020 - 15:29 Greg Stutchbury
New Zealand's Ross Taylor attends a press conference. Picture: DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP
New Zealand's Ross Taylor attends a press conference. Picture: DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP

Wellington — Ross Taylor and stand-in captain Tom Latham combined in a 138-run stand to guide New Zealand to a morale-boosting four-wicket victory over India in the first one-day international (ODI) in Hamilton on Wednesday.

Taylor chalked up his 21st century with an unbeaten 109 while Latham, deputising for the injured Kane Williamson, weighed in with 69 as the hosts chased down India’s imposing 347/4, passing the target with almost two overs to spare.

Victory was not without a scare, however. New Zealand lost three quick wickets as they approached the target, raising fears of a repeat of their capitulation in the Twenty20 series, in which they threw away winning positions in the last three games to slump to a 5-0 defeat.

But Mitchell Santner held his nerve, finishing on 12 not out as New Zealand ended an eight-game losing streak, having also succumbed 3-0 in their Test series in Australia.

India’s huge total was built on Shreyas Iyer’s maiden ODI century. Dropped on eight, 11 and 83, he went on to score 103 and shared in century stands with Virat Kohli (51) and KL Rahul (88 not out).

The win released some pressure on Gary Stead and New Zealand Cricket (NZC) after the coach was granted a week’s leave from the team to rest, leaving bowling coach Shane Jurgensen in charge for the three-match ODI series.

The move had been criticised by several former players, with NZC forced to explain the decision on Wednesday.

“Player and support staff workload is a big issue in international cricket,” NZC CEO David White told reporters. “We lost our last coach Mike Hesson to workload issues,” he added in reference to Hesson’s sudden resignation in 2018.

“We want to make this role sustainable ... and that’s why Gary is having a week off.”

White said the decision had been made more than six months ago and that Stead has always been reluctant to take a break. “The man works very, very hard; so as managers we must manage his workload or we will have burnout,” White added. 

Reuters

Injury puts paid to Rohit Sharma's tour of New Zealand

Indian selectors name Mayank Agarwal as his replacement in the three ODI matches
Sport
22 hours ago

Glenn Maxwell returns for Australia's limited overs tour of SA

The explosive all-rounder returns for three one-dayers and three Twenty20s in SA
Sport
22 hours ago

NEIL MANTHORP: De Kock bats away questions from English journalists

Proteas' new ODI captain shows no inclination to embellish his answers and says he wants to remain as the team's wicketkeeper
Opinion
1 day ago

