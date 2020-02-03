De Kock bats away questions from English journalists

There was a gloriously typical moment of interaction between the Proteas’ new one-day international (ODI) captain, Quinton de Kock, and one of the many excellent English journalists covering the England tour before the first of three ODIs at Newlands.

“Is there any extra incentive to win against England, to ‘take down’ the world champions?” De Kock was asked.

“No,” replied De Kock, “not at all. It’s just the same as playing any international for your country, whether it’s Australia, India or Bangladesh, you want to win every game.”

“But it’s not the same, is it?” persisted the questioner. “England are world champions — they’re a bit better than the other teams…?”

“Well, that’s obviously the way you see it,” said De Kock with a shrug of his shoulders.

What you see and hear with De Kock is what you get. There are no agendas. Do all the new faces in the squad mean the Proteas will place results below rebuilding in importance?

“No, we want to win this series.”

When he was appointed captain last week he was asked whether leading the team, opening the batting and keeping wicket might be too much of a burden. Would he consider giving the gloves to someone else?

“No,” he replied without any inclination to embellish.

When he was asked the same question again there was another delicious De Kock pause and a whimsical, quizzically raised eyebrow.

“It’s the one thing that helps me with my captaincy and batting so it’s important for me to hang onto the gloves. You guys obviously think it’s a lot of work but I’ve been doing it for a while now and it’s second nature. Yes, the captaincy is an extra responsibility which I enjoy,” De Kock said.

It is unlikely that the captain or any of his Proteas teammates will have Maroš Kolpak on their mind when they take to the field on Tuesday — but many cricketers in both countries will certainly be thinking about the Slovakian handball player and his legacy to sport.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) recently issued “guidance” to its 18 counties with regard to the employment of overseas (mostly SA) cricketers on Kolpak contracts which allow them to work as locals because of the intercontinental trade agreement between Africa and the EU.

But now that the UK has left the EU, the sporting loophole has been closed. The ECB has insisted that even players such as Kyle Abbott, Simon Harmer, Duanne Olivier and Dane Vilas, who have long-term, multiyear contracts, will have to be re-employed as overseas players from 2021 onwards. The news has not been received well, and not just by the 25-plus affected players.

Several counties have built their teams on a bedrock of SA experience, stability and success, notably Essex with Harmer and Lancashire with Vilas. Hampshire, too, have won trophies with Abbott and Rilee Rossouw at the heart of the team.

The ECB’s ruling is almost certain to be challenged under labour law by the counties and the players, with the ECB likely to increase the number of overseas players permitted as a form of compensation.

De Kock had sympathy for those players earning guaranteed pounds in England but was keen to see less of the best South Africans leaving.

“It’s a personal decision for people to know when it’s time to move on. As part of the leadership of the team, and for Cricket SA, it would be great if we could find ways to lessen or control it better, and we are working on it, slowly but surely,” De Kock said.

“Those deals weren’t signed after one night’s thought, it’s a long process. I’m not sure how we’re going to stop it but the guys at Cricket SA are working hard on it and hopefully they have success,” De Kock said.

Cobras coach Ashwell Prince made no effort to contain his frustration and anger at the decision of David Bedingham (25), one of his most talented batsmen, to give up his national aspirations with SA and sign a contract with Durham last week. (He will join 36-year-old Farhaan Behardien in the north of England.)

“It’s high time Cricket SA sits down and looks at things a little bit closer and gets to the facts of the matter of why players are leaving. Don’t beat about the bush, that’s where we’re at,” fumed Prince.

Well, that isn’t going to happen, is it? All workers require management stability to function at their best and there is none at the highest management levels of Cricket SA.

The utterly discredited remnants of the Cricket SA board cling for dear life to the perks of their position while the men wiping up their mess have been appointed on an interim basis.

Why would players believe things might be different and get better? They don’t, and won’t until the “restructuring” they are undergoing includes the self-serving administrators.