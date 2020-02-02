Bumrah leads India charge in win over New Zealand for T20 whitewash

Wellington — Jasprit Bumrah produced a master class in limited-overs bowling to lead India to a seven-run victory over New Zealand in their fifth Twenty20 international on Sunday and a 5-0 sweep of the series.

Bumrah had figures of 3/12 from four overs and clamped down on New Zealand’s middle order as they were building nicely towards India’s total of 163/3.

Ross Taylor (53) and Tim Seifert (50) had combined in a partnership that looked set to take them to a morale-boosting win before Bumrah returned to the attack in the 12th over.

The fast bowler put the hosts under immediate pressure that dried up the runs and forced New Zealand to take risks against the other bowlers.

The hosts collapsed from 116/3, when Seifert was dismissed, to 133/8, when Taylor was caught behind to effectively end their hopes. They finished on 156/9.

The loss ruined Taylor’s personal milestone of becoming the first New Zealand male player to appear in 100 Twenty20 internationals. The 35-year-old, who has also played 99 Tests and 228 ODIs, is now on track to become the first player to make 100 appearances in all three formats in the first Test of the two-match series in Wellington from February 21-25.