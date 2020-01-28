Staggering Proteas castled again by over-rate penalties

Du Plessis may have another brush with authorities over the onfield antics that he and some England players had engaged in on the fourth day of the Test. A throw from left-arm seamer Sam Curran hit Du Plessis in the 57th over and the SA captain then became involved in a heated exchange with Stuart Broad. While declaring his displeasure to Broad, Du Plessis brushed the shoulder of England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

On Tuesday Broad was fined 15% of his match fee for “use of an audible obscenity”. Broad had apparently called Du Plessis an idiot and the South African explained he does not like taking a step back.

“It’s part of my character,” said Du Plessis. “I am always involved in a little bit of something somewhere in the game — trying to show that fight as the leader of the team, that you don’t stand back. It’s not like I am looking for it. It just happens. He said something to me and I said something back.”

Du Plessis was out soon after when a Ben Stokes delivery stayed low and cannoned into his stumps. He was equally dismissive of the notion that the earlier incidents played a role in his dismissal.

Du Plessis is under huge pressure as Test captain after SA’s third successive Test series defeat. He has already been relieved of the ODI captaincy. His form has been lamentable: his average in the series was 18.87 and his highest score 36.

He said the immediate aftermath of the Test series was emotional, and not the time to make big decisions. “It is time to get away from cricket and all the noise and freshen up,” said Du Plessis.