India bowlers set up easy win over New Zealand in second T20

Visitors take a 2-0 lead in five-match series after claiming seven-wicket victory at Eden Park

26 January 2020 - 17:32 Greg Stutchbury
Lokesh Rahul raises his bat as he reacts after scoring half century during the second Twenty20 cricket match between New Zealand and India at Eden Park in Auckland, January 26 2020. Picture: DAVID ROWLAND / AFP
Lokesh Rahul raises his bat as he reacts after scoring half century during the second Twenty20 cricket match between New Zealand and India at Eden Park in Auckland, January 26 2020. Picture: DAVID ROWLAND / AFP

Wellington — India’s bowlers highlighted the balance of their side as they set up an easy seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the second Twenty20 international at Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

KL Rahul (57 not out) and Shreyas Iyer (44) then marshalled the run chase as they helped their side to reach 135/3 with 15 balls to spare, chasing New Zealand’s 132/5.

The hosts had posted an impressive 203/5 in the first game on Friday, but could not repeat that on a pitch that had slowed down considerably in the intervening 48 hours and India’s bowlers put them under pressure throughout the innings.

Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets with his left-arm spin and conceded just 18 runs from four overs.

New Zealand wicketkeeper Tim Seifert scored 33 not out, while Martin Guptill also scored 33 in their side’s total.

India won the first game on Friday by six wickets as Rahul and Iyer both scored half centuries.

The third game of the five-match series is in Hamilton on Wednesday.

Reuters

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Apologies for the sunburn, but that’s just cricket in SA

Ahead of the final Test between England and SA, fans on both sides are stoking up the excitement
3 days ago

Du Plessis makes first innings score a priority

Captain says Proteas' first batsmen have not performed as well as they should in order to beat England
3 days ago

Spotlight on captain Williamson as India begin New Zealand tour

Kiwis will be hoping to put their Test humiliation in Australia behind them
3 days ago

