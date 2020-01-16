Sport / Cricket

CRICKET

Pressure is welcome‚ says under-19 team coach

16 January 2020 - 18:24 Khanyiso Tshwaku
Picture: 123RF/RICHARD THOMAS
Picture: 123RF/RICHARD THOMAS

Pressure has been the by-word of the SA side’s frenzied build-up to the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup that gets under way with the opening match between the hosts and Afghanistan in Kimberley on Friday.

SA under-19 coach Lawrence Mahatlane looked at it from a different perspective‚ saying that pressure is a privilege and not something to worry about.

With a set of indifferent 50-over results in the past year‚ there is a fair bit of pressure on Mahatlane and his charges to qualify for the Super League quarterfinal‚ which is the main play-off stage.

Should they get that far‚ there is the distinct possibility of meeting one of India‚ Sri Lanka or New Zealand. India are a strong side and Sri Lanka beat SA in a warm-up game‚ but New Zealand were comfortably seen off in the quadrangular series.

But SA need to navigate their opening game before entertaining thoughts of the Super League stage.

“The fact that you’re sitting here means someone recognised you’ve got the ability to handle the pressure. There are many young men who are not here‚ who wish to be here. It’s about them expressing themselves and showing off their abilities‚” Mahatlane said.

In two fixtures in a tour of India in 2019‚ SA beat Afghanistan by nine and 55 runs respectively while losing to India A under-19 heavily‚ and fell to a one-run defeat to India B under-19.

SA will have to top group D and hope India clean out their opponents to avoid them in the quarterfinals.

SA captain Bryce Parsons is aware of how tough Afghanistan will be, having played them in India.

“They’re a really good side. We saw their qualities in India. But we’re going to focus on ourselves and we know what we need to do‚” Parsons said. “We’ve put in a lot of preparation and we’ll try to do the skills we’ve been working on over the past year or so to get to this moment.”

SA’s following fixtures will be against Canada in Potchefstroom on Tuesday and the UAE next Saturday.

A who’s who of the Under-19 cricket World Cup

A strong Asian block will present difficulties for many of the teams
Sport
1 day ago

Custodian of cricket’s laws wants Tests to remain five-day affairs

Despite calls for a new four-day norm, the MCC is sticking with tradition
Sport
1 day ago

Mahatlane wants his charges to control big moments at U19 Cricket World Cup

The team faces Afghanistan in the opening match in Kimberley on Friday
Sport
1 day ago

Dhoni denied India contract amid retirement speculation

Board of Control for Cricket in India drops former captain from list of centrally contracted players
Sport
3 hours ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.