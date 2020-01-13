England hopefuls vie for vacant fast bowler’s slot

There is a fast bowler’s position up for grabs in the England starting line-up and assistant coach Paul Collingwood has urged the trio of hopefuls to prove they are worthy of selection.

England face SA in the third Test starting at St George’s Park on Thursday without the experience of James Anderson.

The 37-year-old‚ England’s leading wicket-taker‚ has been ruled out of the series due to a rib injury, having returned from the sidelines ahead of the Centurion Test.

Though Collingwood admits Anderson will be missed‚ the former England captain is confident the tourists have enough in reserve to fill the void.

“James is going to be a huge miss‚” Collingwood said before training on Monday. “The experience that he brings to the group‚ his skill level and also the communication that he brings out on the pitch.

“Of course that’s going to be a huge miss but we have got some guys in that dressing room who are desperate to play. We’ve got two training sessions until the Test match and it’s up to them to prove they are the ones needing to be in this match.”

Collingwood was referring to Jofra Archer‚ Mark Wood and Chris Woakes.

Archer missed the 189-run victory to level the series in Cape Town because of a sore elbow and Wood and Woakes are yet to feature in the series.