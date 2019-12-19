While surveying an empty but inviting Willowmoore Park on Thursday‚ interim Cricket SA (CSA) CEO Jacques Faul admitted that the game remains in crisis.

For the second time in his 17-year career as a CEO he has had to step in at a time of crisis at CSA, and it hasn’t got any easier.

He said this time is worse than in 2012, when the Proteas and cricket’s coffers were in far better shape. He has been in charge for a week-and-a-half but conceded that “it feels like four months”.

While there have been some casualties during this crisis‚ most notably suspended former CEO Thabang Moroe‚ Faul admitted that trust in the sport would not return unless confidence is restored.

They are not there yet‚ and though there have been calls for all CSA board members to resign‚ Faul sagely pointed out that may not be the panacea to the stricken organisation’s ills.

Cricket’s governing structure may have to be altered at its core before things get better.

“I guess part of the problem is the two-tier governing system‚” said Faul. “Say the board gets removed‚ you are actually just getting rid of the independent directors. The rest will go back to the members’ council, which is one level below. Whatever you then appoint reports to the members’ council. It will be the same people.”

Therein lies the rub. The bad apples are likely to remain in the system.

The SA Cricketers’ Association (Saca), the players’ organisation, and some sponsors have made it clear they want the board out. Now some affiliates have belatedly joined the chorus.