An insight into the six Proteas Test newbies and how they may fare

And so the bumper Test season is upon South Africans‚ with England already engaged in a warm-up game against a Cricket SA XI in Benoni.

The SA Test and A squads were announced on Monday‚ with the Test squad having six new call-ups. New team director Mark Boucher and company have less than two weeks to find out what works and what doesn’t.

SA A will be up against England from Friday to Sunday, while a set of four-day franchise series games take place from Thursday to Sunday. Here are how the six newbies rank and how close they are to a Test debut:

Pieter Malan (Cape Cobras)