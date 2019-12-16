Don’t discount the possibility of AB returning to action, says Mark Boucher

Newly appointed Proteas team director Mark Boucher says the possibility of luring AB de Villiers back into international cricket action should not be discounted.

De Villiers, the former Proteas’ captain and world-class batsman, retired in 2017 but reports emerged during SA’s disastrous Cricket World Cup campaign a few months ago of him wanting to rescind the decision before the tournament.

Boucher’s first assignment will be next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

“When you go to a World Cup‚ you want your best players playing for you. I feel that he’s one of the best players‚ then why wouldn’t I want to have conversations with him?” Boucher said.

“I've only just got into the job‚ so I will have conversations with players and see where they are.”