SA will not be under pressure at Under-19 Cricket World Cup, says captain

11 December 2019 - 20:07 Khanyiso Tshwaku
Bryce Parsons with CSA head of pathways on December 10 2019 at CSA Offices. Picture: SYDNEY MAHLANGU / BACKPAGEPIX
SA captain Bryce Parsons says his team will not be under pressure at the Under-19 Cricket World Cup when the event is held in SA in 2020.

Parsons‚ the 18-year-old southpaw who went to King Edward VII School in Johannesburg‚ said they can only focus on what they can control.

“We have to just take it on a daily basis and see where we go. We don’t want to look too far ahead. We’re really confident as a side‚” he said.

Parsons may have a point in that in the 13 editions of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup since 1988‚ the host team (Australia in 1988) has only won the tournament once.

When SA won the tournament under Aiden Markram’s stewardship in 2014‚ the tournament was held in the United Arab Emirates.

SA should progress from group D. They host Afghanistan in the game’s opening match at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley. However‚ the path to the final could contain one of defending champions — India‚ New Zealand or Sri Lanka — as they are all in group A.

India have won the tournament four times and in New Zealand two years ago‚ they were the best team by a country mile.

Parsons said his team will need to learn quickly to be able to compete against the best.

“It’s going to be tough. A large number of us are schoolboys. We’ve all learnt the skills, but some of us have had to learn them a bit quicker.

“We continue practising and playing hard. Some of our players have played semi-professional cricket and that’s going to put us in good stead. As long as we keep learning where we can‚ we’re going to do well.”

