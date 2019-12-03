Embattled Cricket SA CEO Thabang Moroe has apologised for the chaotic events that have tarnished the organisation’s name in the last few days.

The organisation revoked the accreditation of five journalists on Sunday‚ a turn of events that played a part in the immediate resignation of independent board member Shirley Zinn.

Such was the gravity of Cricket SA’s media faux pas that the organisation was summoned to a meeting by sponsors Standard Bank to give clarity about events on Sunday regarding the journalists at Newlands and the Wanderers.

The organisation is fighting a number of fires on many fronts‚ including a lack of clarity about the appointment of a director of cricket and the ongoing legal battle with the SA Cricketers’ Association concerning the restructuring of the domestic game.

Moroe said he recognises the severity of the error that led to journalists being banned from stadiums. The organisation will always support transparent reporting, he said.

“I unreservedly apologise on behalf of Cricket SA for the erroneous process that led to journalists having accreditation revoked.