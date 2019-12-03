Cricket SA boss Thabang Moroe apologises for media accreditation saga
Embattled Cricket SA CEO Thabang Moroe has apologised for the chaotic events that have tarnished the organisation’s name in the last few days.
The organisation revoked the accreditation of five journalists on Sunday‚ a turn of events that played a part in the immediate resignation of independent board member Shirley Zinn.
Such was the gravity of Cricket SA’s media faux pas that the organisation was summoned to a meeting by sponsors Standard Bank to give clarity about events on Sunday regarding the journalists at Newlands and the Wanderers.
The organisation is fighting a number of fires on many fronts‚ including a lack of clarity about the appointment of a director of cricket and the ongoing legal battle with the SA Cricketers’ Association concerning the restructuring of the domestic game.
Moroe said he recognises the severity of the error that led to journalists being banned from stadiums. The organisation will always support transparent reporting, he said.
“I unreservedly apologise on behalf of Cricket SA for the erroneous process that led to journalists having accreditation revoked.
“I am proud to live in a free and fair SA where each and every one of us has the ability to compliment and criticise any organisation‚ including my own for my and/or my team’s efforts‚” Moroe said.
“Too many people have made the ultimate sacrifice for the privilege of free speech and I’d like to apologise to Sanef [SA National Editors’ Forum] and all of your members for any harm that was caused during our accreditation error in judgment.
“We encourage transparent reporting of the highs and lows of Cricket SA and every South African institution — public or private.”
A board meeting is to be held on Saturday where Moroe said the organisation aims to provide more clarity on their decisions.
“This will be immediately followed by a media conference to communicate the outcome and next steps‚ including but not limited to the director of cricket role‚ team selection processes for the England tour‚ and all other Cricket SA issues relevant to the SA public‚” Moroe said.