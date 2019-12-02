Graeme Smith is inching closer to putting pen to paper as Cricket SA’s new director of cricket but the former captain still has some “real concerns” with the governing body before he can sign on the dotted line.

The Sunday Times reported Smith will be announced as the new Cricket SA director of cricket in the “coming weeks” and now the former captain himself has confirmed it is only a matter of time before he signs — that is if he is satisfied with how far his powers will stretch.

Though the newspaper did not report that he signed‚ only stating on good authority that his appointment is imminent‚ Smith said: “Contrary to media reports‚ I have not been appointed director of cricket by Cricket SA. I am‚ however‚ in ongoing discussions with Cricket SA‚ but I still have real concerns‚ which I have reiterated to them‚” said Smith‚ who represented SA on 345 occasions across all formats.

Smith was interviewed with two others for the top post but withdrew his bid to join Cricket SA two weeks ago.

In withdrawing from running for the post‚ the 38-year-old said he does not think he would be given the freedom and support to make decisions he deems fit for Cricket SA.

On November 14‚ after being interviewed for the top post‚ Smith wrote on his Twitter account: “I would love to have taken on the role. However‚ despite my obvious desire to make a difference during the long and‚ at times‚ frustrating process over the last 10 or so weeks of discussions‚ I have not developed the necessary confidence that I would be given the level of freedom and support to initiate the required changes.”

It appears Smith cracked the nod ahead of former member of the panel of national selectors Hussein Manack‚ former Highveld Lions coach Dave Nosworthy and erstwhile Proteas coach Corrie van Zyl.