Kiwis fight back after tons from Joe Root and Rory Burns

Despite centuries to Joe Root and Rory Burns, England expressed disappointment at stumps on the third day of the second Test against New Zealand after losing late wickets in Hamilton on Sunday.

England captain Root ended his run drought with an unbeaten 114 while Burns rode his luck to post 101. But after they took England to 201/2, the tourists were 269/5 at stumps, still trailing New Zealand by 106.

“I enjoyed the fact I got it [hundred] but at the same time disappointed me and Rooty couldn’t stretch our partnership and get us deeper into the game,” Burns said. “We’re disappointed to lose a couple of wickets at the back end as well.”

With only five wickets remaining and 16 overs washed out by rain in the final session, England’s vision of building a healthy lead was rapidly fading. The tempo swung away from England when Burns was run out and New Zealand followed up with the quick wickets of Ben Stokes and Zak Crawley.