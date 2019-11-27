Cricket SA has accepted that it has lost its fight for control of the Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) board, but attempts to tighten the national body’s grip on its affiliates’ affairs could be on the cards.

On Tuesday the WPCA board won‚ with costs‚ the arbitration case they brought against Cricket SA — who put them under administration in September.

“Cricket SA has reviewed the arbitration award and respects the outcome and … the award and abides by it‚” Cricket SA said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Cricket SA has no intention of subjecting this award to a judicial review.”

But there was a dark lining in what will be seen as a silver cloud in the WPCA boardroom.

“In his analysis, the arbitrator has identified certain shortcomings in the Cricket SA memorandum of incorporation [MOI] which Cricket SA will address immediately with a view to ensuring that the Cricket SA governance framework remains robust‚ relevant and fit for purpose‚” the statement said.

That could mean Cricket SA will look to change the procedure that affords them the step-in rights they used to usurp the WPCA board.

Cricket SA’s arbitration case would have foundered if they were found not to have implemented their existing step-in rights properly.

But they have set themselves a stiff challenge if they are going to “address immediately” amending the MOI.

The document governs the relationship between Cricket SA and their affiliates‚ and changing it will require a notice period and the agreement of a large majority of those affiliates.

Disagreement over a construction project at Newlands led to Cricket SA sidelining WPCA’s board‚ though the day-to-day running of the ground and the union continued as before under WPCA CEO Nabeal Dien and his staff.