Sport / Cricket

Western Province board wins battle against Cricket SA

Board was put under administration by Cricket SA amid battle over Newlands

26 November 2019 - 17:28 Telford Vice
Picture: 123RF/RICHARD THOMAS
Cape Town — The Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) board have won their arbitration case against Cricket SA (CSA).

That should mean the WPCA board‚ which was put under administration by Cricket SA in September‚ will be reinstated. But Cricket SA could challenge the decision.

“My lawyers have just called me and told me we have won the arbitration with costs‚” WPCA president Nic Kock said. Kock‚ an advocate‚ said he will study the finding closely before commenting further.

Another official said Cricket SA’s legal team is considering the options‚ which could include taking the case on review. Cricket SA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In a decision announced on September 22‚ Cricket SA took control of the WPCA’s board because of disagreements over a major construction project at Newlands.

Cricket SA cited spectator safety concerns for the move‚ but it is believed poor communication between WPCA and Cricket SA played a role in the impasse.

The project may be worth up to R800m when complete and will make the WPCA significantly less financially dependent on Cricket SA. But to get it built the WPCA needed to borrow R81m from Cricket SA, which has since called in the loan.

Though the WPCA’s board is not in control of the province’s affairs — Cricket SA appointed former WPCA CEO André Odendaal as administrator — day-to-day business proceeded as normal with WPCA CEO Nabeal Dien at the helm.

That means Newlands remains on track to host the second Test against England‚ which starts on January 3.

Cricket SA is also fighting on another legal front. The SA Cricketers’ Association has launched high court action over a plan to restructure the domestic game — a plan that could result in up to 70 professional players losing their jobs.

