India aim to stretch lead as top Test team in Bangladesh series

Virat Kohli’s team are favourites to pick up 120 points from two games against a side missing key players

12 November 2019 - 16:16 Agency Staff
India's captain Virat Kohli walks jokingly during a training session ahead of the first test match between India and Bangladesh at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on November 12, 2019. Picture: AFP/INDRANIL MUKHERJEE
Indore — Virat Kohli’s India will be aiming to strengthen their No 1 position in the world Test championship when they start a two-match series against Bangladesh on Thursday.

India start as favourites to pick up 120 points from the two games against a Bangladesh side missing key players. The hosts have recorded two sweeps in the five-day format since the start of the Test championship in August, beating SA and the West Indies.

New Zealand and Sri Lanka are second and third, already 180 points behind though they have played only one series each.

India go into the first match in Indore boosted by a 2-1 Twenty20 series win over Bangladesh.

Kohli, who opted out of the T20 matches, returns to lead the side that recently won their record 11th consecutive series at home. Rohit Sharma has been in hot form, hitting two centuries and a double ton in his debut series as opener against SA.

The pace department also looks settled — despite the absence of injured Jasprit Bumrah — and played a key part in the three convincing Test wins over SA.

Bangladesh, under new captain Mominul Haque, had a troubled build-up to a series after star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was banned for two years, with one year suspended, by the International Cricket Council. He admitted failing to declare illegal approaches by bookies. The ban ruled Shakib out of the tour and 2020’s World T20 in Australia.

Earlier a player revolt put the India tour in doubt before the national board gave in and increased match payments.

The touring side is also missing prolific opener Tamim Iqbal who took a break due to family reasons.

Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad will lead the team’s batting alongside Mominul, who was not part of the T20 squad.

“I never considered captaincy as pressure or responsibility. If I keep thinking that as a captain I have to take extra responsibility to carry the team forward then I will be in some pressure,” Mominul said after being named captain. “But if I play my natural game, and think that I am a batsman who needs to score for his team, then it will not have any effect.”

The second match of the series will be the first day-night Test to be staged in India. Kolkata’s Eden Gardens will host the spectacle.

NEIL MANTHORP: Mzansi should copy Indian league in fast-tracking youngsters

But it will need to survive first after poor turnout so far
Opinion
22 hours ago

Defending MSL champions Jozi Stars insist they’re not under pressure

West Indian superstar Chris Gayle feels he has a point to prove
Sport
5 days ago

Bavuma laments CSA's administrative challenges

Bavuma laments Cricket SA administrative challenges
Sport
6 days ago

Will MSL 2.0 unearth the new Rassie van der Dussen?

New crop of players hope the Mzansi Super League will propel their careers
Sport
5 days ago

