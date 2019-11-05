Quinton de Kock will star in a real story behind the bumf of the Mzansi Super League (MSL) opener between the Jozi Stars and Cape Town Blitz at the Wanderers on Friday.

As one of only six black African players among the total of 37 who have appeared‚ regardless of format‚ in SA colours this year‚ Temba Bavuma is a marked man.

With his supporters ever ready to praise him‚ sometimes to a less than deserved degree‚ and his detractors every ready to criticise him‚ often undeservedly‚ he is damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t.

This being SA‚ the division is almost invariably drawn on racial lines.

De Kock is the golden teenager of the game in this country‚ even though he is just more than a month away from his 27th birthday. Like an arch-predator at the top of the food chain‚ De Kock faces few threats from the critics.

So it should be for a player who has taken the art and craft of keeping wicket to new levels along with conquering all formats with the bat.