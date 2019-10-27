Sport / Cricket

David Warner belts out birthday T20 ton as Australia slam Sri Lanka

Opener powers Aussies to a huge 233/2, aided by century stands with skipper Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell

27 October 2019 - 19:18 Agency Staff
Australian batsman David Warner celebrates his first 100 runs for Australia since his 12 month ban during the first international T20 cricket match between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Adelaide Oval, October 27 2019. Picture: BRENTON EDWARDS / AFP
Adelaide — David Warner emphatically bounced back to form with a first Twenty20 century as Australia crushed Sri Lanka by 134 runs in their opening match of the three-game series in Adelaide on Sunday.

Birthday boy Warner clubbed an unbeaten 100 as he powered Australia to a huge 233/2, aided by century stands with skipper Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell.

Sri Lanka limped to 99/9 from their 20 overs in a meek response, with leg-spinner Adam Zampa capturing 3/14. It was Australia’s biggest win in the format and Sri Lanka’s heaviest T20 defeat.

Coming off a dismal Ashes campaign in England and low scores in the new domestic season, Warner plundered his ton off 56 balls with four sixes and 10 fours. The left-handed opener scored just 95 runs in 10 innings for Australia’s Ashes retention, but once he got set on Sunday he pounded the Sri Lankan bowlers with belligerence and reached his hundred off the last ball of the innings.

The ton on his 33rd birthday was complemented by blistering half-centuries from Finch and Maxwell, as the Australians ripped into the Sri Lankan bowlers — with Kasun Rajitha’s 0/75 off four overs proving the most expensive figures in a T20 international.

“It means a lot to contribute to the team and put us in a great position,” man of the match Warner said. “It was a good milestone, but we got a great total on the board and it’s always tough to chase a big one down in Australia. It’s great to come out and play on nice, true wickets.”

Sri Lanka were always struggling in reply, with Pat Cummins on a hat-trick after dismissing Danushka Gunathilaka (11) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (2) with successive deliveries in his opening over. He finished with 2/27.

Dasun Shanaka top scored with 17 and wicketkeeper Kusal Perera hit 16 before he was bowled by Mitchell Starc. Skipper Lasith Malinga was still there at the end with an unbeaten 13.

“The bowlers didn’t bowl in the right line and length. This is a good learning phase for our young bowlers,” Malinga said.

“We know we are playing against a tough team, but this is an opportunity for the inexperienced players to get used to the conditions before the World Cup.

“We want to compete well in the next matches. They [batsmen] are playing on drop-in pitches for the first time and didn’t know how the pitch will behave. This is not an excuse. We have to adjust in the next few games.”

Finch bludgeoned three sixes and eight fours in Australia’s innings before holing out to Kusal Mendis at deep midwicket off left-arm spinner Lakshan Sandakan for 64 off 36 balls. The Aussie skipper shared in a lively opening stand of 122 with Warner and looked in ominous scoring form before he top-edged the leg-spinner in the 11th over.

Maxwell showcased a wide range of improvised shotmaking for his 62 off just 28 balls, studded with three sixes and seven fours. He partnered Warner in a 107-run stand and was dismissed in the final over of the innings, caught behind off Shanaka.

It was Australia’s highest T20 total at home since their 221 against England in Sydney in 2007.

Australia face the Sri Lankans in Brisbane and Melbourne before Pakistan arrive for T20s in Sydney, Canberra and Perth as they prepare to host the T20 World Cup in October 2020. 

AFP

