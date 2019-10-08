Sport / Cricket

Pune turner does not have to be bad news for Proteas

With their trio of spinners, Faf du Plessis’s men can take heart from Australia’s slow poisoners, who sewed up a Test at the stadium in three days

08 October 2019 - 16:52 Telford Vice
Faf du Plessis captain of South Africa speaks to media during the South African national men's cricket team training session and press conference at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on October 08, 2019 in Pune, India. Picture: ISURU SAMEERA / GALLO IMAGES
Faf du Plessis captain of South Africa speaks to media during the South African national men's cricket team training session and press conference at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on October 08, 2019 in Pune, India. Picture: ISURU SAMEERA / GALLO IMAGES

The good news for the SA men’s Test squad in India is that they could get most of the weekend off.

The bad news is that‚ if they do‚ the pitch in Pune — where the second match of their series against India starts on Thursday — will have been true to its history.

But there is more good news: the same history says if that happens it’s the visitors who will be smiling.

The only other Test at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune‚ in February 2017‚ when Australia were India’s opponents‚ ended within three days. Spinners bowled 196.5 of the 255.5 overs — more than three-quarters — and took 32 of the 40 wickets.

And Australia won. Properly: by 333 runs. Steve O’Keefe took 6/35 in each innings and Nathan Lyon claimed 5/74 in the game.

Match referee Chris Broad branded the pitch “poor” in his report‚ and the ground has not seen Test cricket again.

It has since hosted two one-day internationals‚ in which teams dwindled to nine wickets down or were dismissed three times and 283/9 was the highest total.

But the lesson is that a pitch that offers severe turn is not necessarily an insurmountable obstacle for SA, particularly not an SA side that were able to deploy three slow poisoners in the first Test in Visakhapatnam.

“We’ll see what conditions allow us to do when the game starts‚” one of those spinners‚ Senuran Muthusamy‚ said in Pune on Tuesday.

Du Plessis remains in good cheer about SA’s future prospects

Captain shrugs off first India Test loss and says patience is needed with the new players
Sport
1 day ago

Nkwe to make the most of his temporary tenure with Proteas

SA take positives from their 203-run defeat in the first Test in India
Sport
1 day ago

Familiar SA batting collapse as India take 1-0 lead in series

Tail-end pair defy home bowlers in the first Test in Visakhapatnam before succumbing
Sport
2 days ago

Pitch turns on cue for India’s spinners

The Proteas are in deep trouble in the first Test with India firmly in control
Sport
4 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Jasprit Bumrah’s fate changes India’s pitch plot

Sport / Cricket

Keshav Maharaj all set for final exam

Sport / Cricket

Newlands in danger of losing England New Year Test

Sport / Cricket

Thando Ntini scores in Mzansi Super League wild card

Sport / Cricket

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.