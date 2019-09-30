Sport / Cricket

Keshav Maharaj all set for final exam

SA bowler laughs at idea that he is the best spinner to tour India

30 September 2019 - 16:24 Telford Vice
Proteas captain Faf du Plessis, left, speaks to Keshav Maharaj during the South Africa national cricket team training session at Dr. Y.S Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, India, on Septmber 30, 2019. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ISURU SAMEERA
Proteas captain Faf du Plessis, left, speaks to Keshav Maharaj during the South Africa national cricket team training session at Dr. Y.S Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, India, on Septmber 30, 2019. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ISURU SAMEERA

Keshav Maharaj’s modesty serves him well‚ especially when people who are used to putting up with the opposite quality in cricketers expect him to sound like the rest.

In Visakhapatnam on Monday those people were the exclusively Indian pack of reporters preparing to cover the Test series between India and SA that starts on Wednesday.

What did‚ for instance‚ Maharaj make of the assertion that he is the most threatening spinner from SA to tour India?

He muffled a laugh at the thought‚ and said: “I don’t think I’m the best. You can judge on the performances after this Test series‚ but it’s nice that people talk highly of you.

“I’m just trying to do my business. If I go under the radar and contribute to team and series victories‚ I’m on the right path.”

Maharaj talks like he bowls — carefully‚ efficiently‚ without fanfare and flourish.

If he had wanted to splash more colour into the conversation he might have said he has a better average in Asia‚ thanks to taking 16 wickets in two games in Sri Lanka in 2018‚ than at home: 24.37 vs 31.11.

Instead he spoke about taking his cue not from Ravichandran Ashwin‚ who has put a hitherto unknown sexiness into off-spin‚ but from the unflashy left-armer Ravichandran Jadeja.

“Ashwin has a lot of variation and Jadeja is very simple‚ but the key is his consistency and making it uncomfortable for the batters. If I can emulate that I can do my job from the one end.”

The last time SA played a Test series in India‚ in 2015‚ Ashwin and Jadeja bowled 63.32% of all India’s overs and claimed 54 of the 69 wickets that fell to the home side’s bowlers. Or 78.26%.

SA’s slow bowlers in that rubber‚ Imran Tahir and Simon Harmer — and a supporting cast of Stiaan van Zyl‚ Dean Elgar‚ Dane Piedt and JP Duminy — claimed 35 in the 290.2 overs they sent down.

That’s a respectable 63.64% of the total scalps‚ which means decent spinners prosper in India regardless of where they are from.

“You can only test yourself when you play against the best in the best conditions‚” Maharaj said when asked about the prospect of bowling to players as brutal on spin as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

“It will be a good tour for me to know where I’m at in terms of my skill work and if I belong in international cricket. I want to know how good I am by testing myself against the world’s best.”

Maharaj‚ who has taken 94 wickets in his 25 Tests‚ has passed that test. Now for his final examination.

Reeza Hendricks warns of rough, tough, spinning stuff in India

Proteas batsmen have it all to do despite spin camps and time in India ahead of Test series
Sport
22 hours ago

Aiden Markram full of confidence but not getting ahead of himself

Productive time at the crease has done wonders for SA batsman
Sport
5 days ago

Batting lets Proteas down again

Bavuma and De Kock only SA batters to get among the runs in T20 match against India
Sport
1 week ago

Thando Ntini scores in Mzansi Super League wild card

Teenager to play alongside the likes of Faf du Plessis, Aiden Markram and JP Duminy
Sport
4 days ago

NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket SA knocks down WP’s forward-thinking independence

Union is placed under forced administration, ostensibly over a new development at Newlands
Opinion
4 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket SA knocks down WP’s forward-thinking independence

Opinion / Columnists

Quinton de Kock shifts focus to second T20 against India after bagging IPL

Sport / Cricket

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.